Baltimore summer youth engagement plan to be unveiled after previous success

Baltimore leaders are expected to unveil the summer youth engagement strategy plan Wednesday evening as the city is nearly a month away from the last day of school.

The plan aims to keep young people active and engaged through the summer to reduce crime and improve public safety.

Mayor Brandon Scott has called the strategy an all-hands-on-deck approach, which includes help from youth groups, police and city agencies. The program focuses on giving kids safe and structured activities once school is out.

According to the mayor, a citywide curfew will be reinstated starting Memorial Day weekend and ending on August 30.

Violent juvenile crime

The Wednesday evening announcement comes after several violent incidents involving juveniles were reported over the weekend.

On Friday, May 8, a 38-year-old man was stabbed by a group of juveniles near Baltimore's Inner Harbor, police said. The man was found with stab wounds to his body and a head injury. The suspects have not yet been identified, according to police.

On Sunday, May 10, a group of teens was captured on camera trashing and robbing a store near the Washington Monument. In the video, a teen is seen threatening the staff in a 7-Eleven store. The suspects smashed a lottery terminal, cash register and other equipment, the store owner said. One suspect threw a Slurpee.

Police said three suspects were arrested in that incident: an 18-year-old who is being charged as an adult, a 17-year-old who was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center, and a 14-year-old who was released to their parents.

Mayor Scott said while juvenile crime is down overall, there is concern about a small number of repeat offenders.

"By and large, our young people in Baltimore City are doing great things and living their lives the best way," the mayor said. "I've been enjoying seeing how many of them are going to college and where they're going to be going. We need to talk about and tell that story every day, too, just as much as we talk about these few. We cannot allow that few to ruin it for the many."

Previous success with youth engagement

Last year, the mayor said that the youth engagement strategy staff had more than 977 positive interactions with young people. Staff also documented 113 requests for services, including employment, housing assistance and critical resources.

In 2024, the number of youth shooting victims dropped by 66%, and aggravated assault victims dropped 31% after the strategy was implemented.