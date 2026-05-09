Man, 38, stabbed by group of juveniles near Baltimore's Inner Harbor

A group of juveniles stabbed a 38-year-old male near the Inner Harbor on Friday night, according to Baltimore City Police.

Officials say units arrived at 11:20 p.m. after receiving reports of a stabbing incident at the 300 block of Light Street. That's where they found the man with stab wounds to the body as well as a head injury.

Medics took the victim of the assault to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for his injuries. WJZ has reached out to Baltimore Police for an update on his condition, as it is currently unknown.

Further investigation revealed the victim was approached by a group of juveniles, who then assaulted and stabbed him.

Central district detectives are investigating, as no suspects have been identified.