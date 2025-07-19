Water service fully restored in Cockeysville after major water main break

Water service has been fully restored to residents and business owners in Cockeysville after a major water main break Friday afternoon.

The Baltimore City Department of Public Works (DPW) crews worked through the night to complete emergency repairs to the 30-inch water main break on Saturday at 11223 York Road.

However, if Baltimore County residents experience issues such as no water, very low pressure, or persistent discoloration, they may call 443-263-2220 or the City's 311 call center.

York Road remains closed from Schilling to Ashland Road to allow for ongoing site work, according to DPW.

A partial reopening of the roadway is tentatively expected on Sunday, July 20, depending on restoration efforts and safety assessments.

Now that water has been restored, the water distribution site at the Giant parking lot at 11399 York Road has been closed.

What to do if a water main breaks near me

In the event of a water main break, DPW urges residents to take the following precautions: