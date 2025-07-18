Water main break expected to close Baltimore County road for 2 days, officials say

A water main break reported in Hunt Valley on Friday could prompt a two-day road closure, according to the Baltimore County Department of Public Works (DPW).

Contractors responded to the water main break around 11 a.m. on Friday on York Road between Ashland and Schilling roads. The section of York Road is closed for emergency repairs, Baltimore County Police said.

WJZ was on the scene as water gushed into parking lots on both sides of York Road.

The incident caused flooding along the road.

According to an interactive DPW map, the water has since been shut off.

One restaurant owner told WJZ that she sent her customers and employees away after she lost water.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Baltimore-area water main breaks

The Baltimore region often sees an uptick in water main breaks during freezing temperatures in the winter. In January, DPW responded to nearly a dozen water main breaks in one day.

A variety of other factors can also cause breaks, including the age of the infrastructure. Many of the underground mains in the Baltimore area are over 100 years old, according to DPW.

While the age of the pipes does not make them unusable, it does mean that some are in need of maintenance or replacement, the department said.

According to the DPW map, there are currently 10 water main issues in the region, including two in Baltimore County.