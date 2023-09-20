Worley, Wallace to appear before council committee Thursday in confirmation process

BALTIMORE – Mayor Brandon Scott's picks to lead the Baltimore Police Department and Baltimore City Fire Department will appear Thursday in front of the City Council.

The Acting Police Commissioner Rich Worley and Acting Fire Chief James Wallace hope to be confirmed by a council committee. The hearings before the Rules and Legislative Oversight Committee start at 5 p.m., starting with Worley and followed by Wallace.

The City's Board of Estimates Wednesday delayed the approval of the men's respective contracts to give council the opportunity to approve them first.

Mayor Scott, who controls the majority of the five-person spending board, said the move was to show transparency.

"We strongly believe and know both of these gentlemen who are capable, who have relationships, who have been working in these departments in the city for a long time will be officially nominated through the council process," Scott said.

Worley's three-year contract starts with a base salary of $285,000 and Wallace's base salary would be $215,000, according to City Board of Estimates documents.

Both men would have three percent annual raises.