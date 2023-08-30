Interim Baltimore police commissioner hears residents concerns for final time before council vote

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City residents had one final chance on Tuesday to voice their concerns to Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley before his status goes to the City Council.

The mayor's top choice for the city's lead cop met with the public at the Greater Paradise Christian Center on Tuesday in Northeast Baltimore, marking his third in-person engagement meeting.

The city council will vote on whether Worley will be the next Baltimore Police Commissioner in September.

But, on Tuesday, Baltimore residents had their chance to ask Worley questions and determine if he would fit in for the full-time role.

Residents asked Worley about his plan for crime and the direction the police department is headed.

"That is my No. 1 priority, to enhance community trust," Worley said.

Worley told residents that they will see more officers out and engaging with communities across Baltimore.

"You will see more officers out on foot," Worley said. "You'll see more community engagement during my tenure."

Overall, including virtual and in-person, Worley and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott met with communities seven times.

Worley was asked about the consent decree, teen violence, vacant housing and how he plans to build trust with the department.

"What is the Baltimore City Police bound to do?" a resident asked. "Like, someone can stand in front of them and get murdered and y'all cant do nothing, so that's my question?"

"Our duty is to protect and serve," Worley responded.

Worley has served as the interim police commissioner since June after Michael Harrison announced his resignation.

Mayor Scott has been vocal about his approval of his nomination, saying Worley is best fit for the role.

Before Tuesday's meeting, Mayor Scott doubled down on his choice.

The Brooklyn Homes mass shooting, when 28 people were injured and two were killed, has come up during these recent town halls.

When asked before Tuesday's meeting about when the community can expect the city's after-action report on the shooting, Mayor Scott said, "in the coming days."