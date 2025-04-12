Maryland Gov. Moore explores future of transportation technology during trade mission in Japan

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore began his first international trade and investment trip by visiting Ogatayama, Japan and taking a test ride on the world's fastest train.

On Saturday morning, Japanese and Maryland leaders held a briefing before Gov. Moore rode the Maglev, a high-speed train that highlights Japan's transportation technology.

The technology uses magnetic fields to lift and propel trains without direct contact with train tracks. Without the friction caused when train wheels touch their tracks, the train can essentially levitate, creating a smoother, faster experience, according to a release from the governor's office.

The train is reportedly able to reach speeds of 370 miles per hour in some models. The train would be able to transport passengers from Baltimore to New York in just one hour, or travel from Washington D.C. to Baltimore in only 15 minutes.

"As we embark on our first international trade mission, we're focused both on industries and technology of the future, and where Maryland has unique advantages to compete and win," Gov. Moore stated in the release. "Strong public transportation infrastructure is key to connecting Marylanders from where they live to where opportunity lies. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to experience this incredible technology in person and are excited to learn more about its potential."

The Maglev could potentially boost Maryland's economy, which has been relatively stagnant for nearly a decade.

"With the potential to create over 160,000 jobs, to reduce car traffic and air emissions, the Maglev train would place Baltimore square in the center of the dynamic Northeast Corridor," Wayne Rogers, Northeast Maglev Chair, said.

Currently, Maryland lawmakers face a budget outlook worse than during the Great Recession in 2008-2009, with a $2.7B budget deficit for the next budget year, which begins July 1, 2025.

However, quantum physics and computing, used to develop the Maglev, could spark change.

What is quantum computing?

In January, Gov. Moore announced that he would be positioning Maryland to become a global leader in quantum information science and technology.

"Quantum has the potential to transform every part of our economy and society, from national security to health care," Gov. Moore said.

Essentially, quantum physics studies how atoms and light work, while quantum computing uses quantum physics to solve problems that regular computers, even the fastest ones, can't solve.

In a 2023 60 Minutes report, CBS News broke down what exactly quantum computing is and how it could revolutionize the future.