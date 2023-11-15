Workers hospitalized, shocked after ladder hits live wire in Lutherville

BALTIMORE -- Three people working on a home in Lutherville Wednesday afternoon were injured when a ladder hit a live wire, according to Baltimore County Fire officials.

The fire department said they were working on the roof in the 1500 block of Cranwell Road when they were shocked by the wire.

Baltimore County Fire confirms: three people are in area hospitals after a ladder hit a live wire. Roof work was being done at the time. This is the scene on Cranwell Rd.



The department says two men are in critical condition, third person is conscious & alert @wjz pic.twitter.com/B44s3V284m — Cristina Mendez (@CrisMendezTV) November 15, 2023

Two men were taken to the hospital in critical condition, while a third person was conscious and alert.

Fire, EMS crews o/s, 1500 blk Cranwell Rd., 21093, for an electrocution. Preliminary info: 2 men were working on a roof when their ladder hit a live wire. Both transported to hospitals in critical condition. MOSH has ben notified. DT 340 EA pic.twitter.com/5ZxBUYonYN — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) November 15, 2023

No other information was provided.

