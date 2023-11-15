Workers hospitalized, shocked after ladder hits live wire in Lutherville
BALTIMORE -- Three people working on a home in Lutherville Wednesday afternoon were injured when a ladder hit a live wire, according to Baltimore County Fire officials.
The fire department said they were working on the roof in the 1500 block of Cranwell Road when they were shocked by the wire.
Two men were taken to the hospital in critical condition, while a third person was conscious and alert.
No other information was provided.
WJZ has a crew at the scene.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.