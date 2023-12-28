Watch CBS News
Woman injured in attack by knife-wielding man in Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE - A woman was injured after she was attacked by a knife-wielding man Wednesday morning in Baltimore.

Officers responded around 10:40 a.m. to the 4700 block of Frederick Avenue. A 42-year-old suspect believed to have been involved in the attack was arrested.

The woman suffered multiple lacerations to the face and neck area.

First published on December 28, 2023 / 2:51 PM EST

