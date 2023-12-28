Woman injured in attack by knife-wielding man in Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE - A woman was injured after she was attacked by a knife-wielding man Wednesday morning in Baltimore.
Officers responded around 10:40 a.m. to the 4700 block of Frederick Avenue. A 42-year-old suspect believed to have been involved in the attack was arrested.
The woman suffered multiple lacerations to the face and neck area.
