Woman in critical condition after suspect shot into southeast Baltimore home, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 51-year-old woman was hospitalized after she was shot in her southeast Baltimore home overnight, police said.

Officers responded at 3:30 a.m. to the 500 block of North Clinton Street, where they found the woman shot multiple times. 

She was rushed to an area hospital in critical but stable condition, police said. 

Investigators believe that an unidentified suspect shot into the home of the victim. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

