Woman hit, killed by vehicle on Route 50 in Annapolis, police say

A woman was killed in a serious car accident on Route 50 in Annapolis Friday morning, according to Maryland State Police.

Police responded to the westbound Route 50 at Route 97 in Anne Arundel County at 6:15 a.m. after reports of a pedestrian being struck.

Traffic Advisory



Westbound Route 50 is closed between West St and the I-97 ramp in Annapolis due to a serious motor vehicle accident. Expect delays and use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/SpniuBrgwF — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) September 12, 2025

An investigation revealed that a woman was walking on the shoulder of the road before she was hit by a vehicle.

She was later pronounced dead on the scene by first responders.

Police did not state if the driver would be charged; however, they remained at the scene of the crash.

Crash fatalities in Maryland

In Maryland, data shows that crash fatalities involving pedestrians have declined nearly 57 percent over the past four years.

So far in 2025, 320 fatal crashes have been reported, with 65 involving pedestrians.

Anne Arundel County reported 50 total crash fatalities, with 8 involving pedestrians in 2024.

In November, a man was left for dead near a busy Glen Burnie highway after being the victim of a hit-and-run.

Anne Arundel County has reported 14 fatal crashes so far in 2025, with 4 involving pedestrians.

In Baltimore City, a man was killed during a hit-and-run incident, bringing the number of crash fatalities to 23 on Wednesday, according to data from the Maryland Highway Safety Office.

Last week, a man was hit and killed in Harford County while attempting to cross Route 1, highlighting the need for safety improvements to the highway.

This year, a large number of fatal crashes reported in Maryland have been due to impairment, where at least one driver was reported to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.