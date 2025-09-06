Man hit and killed in Harford County highlights need for safety improvements on Route 1

Man hit and killed in Harford County highlights need for safety improvements on Route 1

Man hit and killed in Harford County highlights need for safety improvements on Route 1

Maryland State Police are investigating after a man lost his life while attempting to cross Route 1 on Friday night in Harford County.

According to officials, at 8:15 p.m., Maryland State Police troopers from the Bel Air Barrack responded to Belair Road, north of Maryland Route 152, after receiving reports of a vehicular accident involving a pedestrian.

A preliminary investigation revealed that while 39-year-old Luis Guzman Hernandez of Fallston, Maryland, was crossing Route 1, he was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Hernandez was pronounced dead on the scene by Harford County emergency medical services personnel.

The driver of the Jeep remained at the scene. Police say no charges have been filed.

During the investigation, Route 1 was closed as the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with traffic.

The investigation is active and going, per the MD State Police.

Route 1 safety concerns and improvements

Route 1 has been a cause of concern for many years after numerous deadly car accidents on the highway.

A woman was killed by two cars during a hit-and-run as she was crossing the street in September 2024.

In December 2023, another woman was tragically killed after being hit by two cars.

In June, Howard County began working on safety upgrades at two different intersections along the Route 1 corridor in Elkridge.

These upgrades are planned to be wrapped up by 2026.

In Harford County, however, improvements from Moore's Mill Road to the US 1 Bypass are expected to be completed this year.

According to the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration, this includes: