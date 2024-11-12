Pedestrian killed in Glen Burnie hit-and-run, police say

GLEN BURNIE -- A man is dead after a pedestrian-involved hit-and-run in Glen Burnie on Sunday, Nov. 10, according to Anne Arundel County police.

Officers responded to the area of Ritchie Highway South at the on-ramp for I-695 East for reports of an injured person around 9:35 p.m.

An investigation revealed that a man was the victim of a hit-and-run.

READ MORE | Maryland man dead after road rage assault led to shooting, police say

The man – identified as 35-year-old Edward Broseker Jr. - was pronounced dead shortly after, according to officers.

Officers said there are no known witnesses at this time and the crash is being investigated by the Traffic Safety Section.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-222-8573.