Pedestrian killed in Baltimore hit-and-run

A pedestrian in Baltimore was killed in a hit-and-run early Wednesday morning, according to police.

This was the 23rd crash fatality reported in the city so far this year, according to data from the Maryland Highway Safety Office.

Baltimore police said the incident occurred in the 1000 block of North Freemont Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

Officers responded to the scene for reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle. They arrived to find an unresponsive man with life-threatening injuries.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, officers said.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

Crash fatalities in Maryland

Data shows crash fatalities in Baltimore declined by nearly 50% since 2023.

In 2023, 46 fatal crashes were reported in the city, 22 of which involved pedestrians. In 2024, 62 fatalities were reported, with 28 involving pedestrians.

So far in 2025, the city has recorded 23 fatal crashes, with five involving pedestrians, data shows.

Across Maryland, pedestrian-involved crashes declined by nearly 57% over the past four years, according to state data.

In 2022, 566 deadly crashes were reported, 130 involving pedestrians. In 2024, 71 crash fatalities were reported, with 149 involving pedestrians.

So far in 2025, 318 fatal crashes have been reported, 65 involving pedestrians.

In August, a deadly hit-and-run in a busy Baltimore intersection left a pedestrian dead and prompted an investigation.

In Howard County, a 93-year-old woman was killed after being hit by an unmarked police car. Officers said the woman, identified as Georgia Louise Floyd of Columbia, was walking in the parking lot when she was hit.