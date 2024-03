BALTIMORE -- A woman died after an early morning fire in Dundalk, the Baltimore County Fire Department said Monday.

Early morning dwelling fire in #Dundalk claims the life of adult female. Crews responded to the 3100 block of Shortway just after 0230. Adult male is in critical condition and a dog has also died.



Cause - Improperly discarded smoking materials. Additional details to follow. pic.twitter.com/Vo5oHidH7T — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) March 18, 2024

Crews responded to the 2100 block of Shortway just after 2:30 a.m.

A man is in critical condition, and a dog has also died, according to fire officials.

The BCFD said the fire was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials.