Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman dies after being struck by pickup truck near Arbutus

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Monday morning news roundup: 11/6/23
Your Monday morning news roundup: 11/6/23 02:00

BALTIMORE -- A woman died after being struck by a pickup truck near Arbutus, Baltimore County Police said Monday.

Officers responded to Sulphur Spring Road and Waelchi Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 2, for reports of a vehicle crash that involved a pedestrian, according to police. 

When detectives arrived, they determined that the pedestrian, who was identified as Brittany Dancy, 38, was struck by a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 traveling westbound along Sulphur Spring Road.

Dancy was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. 

The driver of the Dodge Ram remained at the scene.  

The crash is still under investigation. 

First published on November 6, 2023 / 10:02 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.