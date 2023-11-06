Woman dies after being struck by pickup truck near Arbutus
BALTIMORE -- A woman died after being struck by a pickup truck near Arbutus, Baltimore County Police said Monday.
Officers responded to Sulphur Spring Road and Waelchi Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 2, for reports of a vehicle crash that involved a pedestrian, according to police.
When detectives arrived, they determined that the pedestrian, who was identified as Brittany Dancy, 38, was struck by a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 traveling westbound along Sulphur Spring Road.
Dancy was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The driver of the Dodge Ram remained at the scene.
The crash is still under investigation.
