Woman dead after a hit and run in Southeast Baltimore

By Christian Olaniran, CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A woman was found dead after a hit-and-run in Southeast Baltimore, Tuesday, police said.

On October 3 at 7:07 a.m., detectives responded to the 5800 block of Pulaski Highway, in reference to a person unresponsive in the street.

When officers arrived, they found 59-year-old Pauline Allen lying on the exit ramp from Pulaski Highway onto Erdman Avenue.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crash Team investigators at 410-396-2606 or 911.

First published on October 6, 2023 / 12:35 PM

