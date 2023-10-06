Woman dead after a hit and run in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A woman was found dead after a hit-and-run in Southeast Baltimore, Tuesday, police said.

On October 3 at 7:07 a.m., detectives responded to the 5800 block of Pulaski Highway, in reference to a person unresponsive in the street.

When officers arrived, they found 59-year-old Pauline Allen lying on the exit ramp from Pulaski Highway onto Erdman Avenue.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crash Team investigators at 410-396-2606 or 911.