Woman, 92, killed in Crownsville house fire

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 92-year-old woman died after she was injured in a house fire Wednesday afternoon in Crownsville, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said. 

Firefighters responded at 1:10 p.m. to a home on the 700 block of Osner Drive in Crownsville after a resident of the house reported the house was on fire and a family member was still inside the home. 

Crews entered the home and rescued the woman, who was flown to Bayview Hospital in critical condition. The woman, identified as Erna Brunchorst, died at the hospital. 

The fire was believed to have started in a breakfast nook, but the cause of the fire is under investigation. About 60 firefighters responded and the fire was put under control within 20 minutes, officials said. 

First published on October 13, 2022 / 10:27 AM

