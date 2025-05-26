WNBA star Caitlin Clark won't play in Baltimore on Wednesday after injuring quad

WNBA star Caitlin Clark ruled out of Wednesday's WNBA game in Baltimore

Popular women's basketball star Caitlin Clark will not play when the WNBA's Indiana Fever take on the Washington Mystics on Wednesday, May 28, at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore because of a quad injury.

Clark will be out at least two weeks with a left quad strain, the team announced Monday.

The Fever did not say when Clark suffered the injury. The team said further updates will be provided after she gets another evaluation.

Clark played 37:52 and had 18 points and 10 assists in a 90-88 loss to the New York Liberty on Saturday.

The Fever are 2-2 on the season and could be without Clark for at least the next four games.

Clark is averaging 19.0 points, 9.3 assists, and 6.0 rebounds this season.

Clark and the Fever are scheduled to play in Baltimore on Sept. 7 against the Mystics.

How much were ticket prices?

According to the Baltimore Banner, ticket prices soared once the highly anticipated visit from Caitlin Clark was announced.

StubHub shows the average ticket price on the secondary market is $350, according to the Banner..

Clark's growth in popularity

Clark's popularity grew during her pursuit of the all-time NCAA Division I scoring record for men's and women's basketball. She led the Iowa Hawkeyes to the NCAA women's championship game in 2023, but lost to LSU and Baltimore native Angel Reese.

The three-time college basketball All-American scored 3,951 career points at Iowa, with 548 made 3-pointers.

Clark was drafted first overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft. In her first season, she was the rookie of the year, the league's assist leader, a WNBA All-Star, and selected to the WNBA First Team.

Caitlin Clark vs. Baltimore's Angel Reese

Clark has developed a sort of rivalry with fellow WNBA star Angel Reese, who grew up in Randallstown and played high school basketball at Baltimore's St. Frances Academy.

As Clark's fan base was growing, the vocal Reese and her LSU Tigers beat Iowa, 102-85, in the 2023 National Championship Game.

Reese caught the national attention when she gestured the "you can't see me" hand signal, and pointed at her ring finger near Clark at the end of the championship game.

The two have since been paired as women's basketball rivals.

Clark was selected first in the WNBA draft in 2024, while Reese was chosen seventh overall by the Chicago Sky.

On May 17, Reese got up and tried to confront Clark after a hard foul. Clark slapped Reese's arm following a rebound. Clark was assessed a flagrant foul. Reese was given a technical foul.

Both agreed that it was a "basketball play."

"Let's not make it something that it's not," Clark said. "It was just a good play on the basketball. I'm not sure what the ref saw to upgrade it, and that's up to their discretion. It's a take foul to put them at the free-throw line. I've watched a lot of basketball in my life, that's exactly what it was. I wasn't trying to do anything malicious. That's not the type of player I am."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.