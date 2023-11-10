WJZ's panel of sports experts pick the winner of the Ravens-Browns game

BALTIMORE -- The Ravens are favored by a touchdown. They beat the Browns 28-3 in Cleveland, Ohio, back in early October.

The Browns did not have starting quarterback Deshaun Watson for that game. He's good to go this time.

WJZ's panel of experts weigh in:

"There's a lot of hype around this Ravens team right now, some people believing this could be the team that wins the Super Bowl," WJZ Alex Glaze said.

Glaze predicts that the Ravens will "handle business" and get a decisive win, beating the Browns 24-13.

Steve Huber, the host of Huber in the Morning, which airs on 100.7 The Bay, said the Browns are like the Cleveland of football teams.

"The Browns are 5-and-3 and this Sunday night at M&T Bank Stadium is not going to be a walk in the dog park but likely a tough divisional game," he said.

Huber said he believes that Lamar and the Ravens offense will keep rolling and the team will beat the Browns 27-17.

"For them to beat the Cleveland Browns, they have to follow the formula that has gotten them to this point: don't take any team for granted," former wide receiver Qadry Ismail said. "Play strong defense. Be explosive in the red zone on offense and score points. And do what you do as far as special teams.

Ismail predicts that the Ravens will defeat the Browns by a score of 27-13.

WJZ anchor Rick Ritter said he believes the game on Sunday will be ugly, but the Ravens will likely come out ahead 21-17.

WJZ Sports Director Mark Viviano also has a Ravens' win prediction of 23-13.