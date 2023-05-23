WJZ obtains Baltimore police policy outlining how officers will enforce youth curfews

BALTIMORE - A youth curfew in Baltimore will be enforced starting on Friday.

The citywide curfew for anyone younger than 14 will be 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and for those younger than 17, the curfew will be 10 p.m. You can read the policy here.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott will address the City's plan for summer youth programs and enforcing the curfew at a press conference on Wednesday. There will also be a public hearing on the curfew where the public can express their concerns.

WJZ News obtained the City's memorandum which will focus on youth crowds of 10 or more in public places in Baltimore.

The policy says that if officers come across large groups of youth, they must turn on their body-worn cameras, call a supervisor and then call for police backup.

Then, officers are to relocate the minors to the Youth Connection Center, which is a center that connects children and families to certain services, according to the policy.

Police are not permitted to stop or take minors into custody just because of a curfew violation.

"Enforcement of a juvenile curfew is necessary to safeguard and protect our City's youth," the memorandum states. "However, the enforcement of the curfew is not intended to lead to an unnecessary increase in interaction between BPD and the City's young people."

The policy continues..."This objective is consistent with the Consent Decree's goal of reducing youth involvement with juvenile and criminal justice systems."

Here's how the curfew works:

Those under 14 have to be inside by 9 p.m.

Those between the ages of 14 to 16 have to be inside by 10 p.m. on school nights and 11 p.m. on weekends.

It goes into effect the Friday before Memorial Day and lasts through the last Sunday in August.

Parents face fines up to $500.

Children out after hours will be brought to one of two Youth Connection Centers in Baltimore City.

The youth curfew in Baltimore is nothing new and neither is the controversy surrounding it.

In 2014, then Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings Blake drew protests when she supported the stricter curfew that's now on the books.

"Never do we place young people in handcuffs for curfews," Mayor Scott said. "That's arresting them. This is not about arresting them."