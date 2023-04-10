Two teens shot while police break up large fight among minors near Inner Harbor

Two teens shot while police break up large fight among minors near Inner Harbor

Two teens shot while police break up large fight among minors near Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE - Two minors were shot while police officers were breaking up a large fight Sunday night near the Inner Harbor, according to police.

Police said a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were shot shortly after 9 p.m. in the 400 block of East Pratt Street near Shake Shack. One was shot in the leg and the other in the back. They are stable, police said.

At one point, police said more than 200 minors were gathering near the Inner Harbor when a fight broke out.

As officers were in the scrum, and arresting one involved in the fight, police said shots were fired.

Police then arrested one person who drove a dirt bike into the parking garage of police headquarters with a loaded gun.

At the same time, another person, who matched the description by witnesses, was arrested at Light and Lombard streets with a loaded "ghost gun." Police have identified that person as a person-of-interest in the shootings.

#BREAKING There is large police presence near the Inner Harbor.



We’re working to get more information @wjz pic.twitter.com/DX8iQDQS3B — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) April 10, 2023

"This speaks to a larger issue, that young people have easy access to these firearms and would use them indiscriminately, shooting people within 30 feet with 25 to 30 police officers who were in the area," Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. "They don't care about the consequences and have no respect for human life or authority to pull off that brazenly cowardly act in front of police officers."

Harrison said more than 40 police officers responded, from Baltimore City Police, Baltimore City Public Schools Police, MTA and MDTA.

"We are going to do everything in our power to make sure we are protecting the lives our younger people," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. "We are not going to tolerate this type of behavior."

We have reported on the continued rise in violence involving teens.

Last week, police found a large gathering of teenagers at the Inner Harbor at nighttime. No one was arrested and there were no injuries, according to police.

Since the start of 2023, five children under 18 have been fatally shot and another 23 have been injured by gunfire, according to Baltimore police.

On Memorial Day, last year, 17-year-old Neal Mack was killed, and two others were injured, in a shooting at the Inner Harbor. Police charged a 15-year-old with murder.

Mayor Scott said this spring and summer there will be citywide curfews.

"I want everyone to hear me, and hear me clearly," Mayor Scott said. "We are going back to the old days. We will be enforcing a youth curfew as we move into the latter spring and summer months."