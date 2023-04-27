With summer months approaching, AAA urges drivers to 'slow down' and 'stay focused'

BALTIMORE - According to AAA, helping stranded motorists on the side of the road is one of the most dangerous jobs in America.

So as Distracted Driving Month winds down, AAA is pleading with drivers to slow down and pay attention.

"Stay focused behind the wheel," said Edward Hickey, AAA Fleet Operations Manager. "Don't let the phone, don't let the drink and french fries get your attention off the road."

With all those summer plans set, and many people traveling by car on Maryland roads, AAA is reminding drivers the true dangers of speeding and or being distracted while behind the wheel.

"People don't understand for every action, there is a reaction," Hickey said. "And let's hope it's a positive action because the negative can be fatal to anybody."

That negative is highlighted by the recent crash on I-695 that killed six construction workers.

Investigators say speed and other elements contributed to this deadly crash.

"You know that's six families, and really it's seven or eight families ruined," Hickey said. "For what? Slowdown in construction areas. Those people have families also."

AAA is rolling out new mobile signage to warn drivers to slow down and "Move Over."

Research from AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety Shows that the odds of a vehicle moving over from seeing these signs were 95 percent higher than when they were off.

"And that's a positive, but now, we have to get to the other five percent that does react," Hickey said.

Hickey told WJZ he wants everyone to enjoy their summer travel ahead, but to do so safely.

So before you dive into that text, speed or take your eyes off the road, AAA wants you to remember this:

"Driving is not a right, it's a privilege," Hickey said. "And you have to keep that privilege. How? By obeying the laws."