Where's Marty? Revisiting the National Capital Radio and Television Museum

Hi Everyone!'

T.G.I.F.! (A FACT!)

Our stop to end this week's review of the coolest places K2 and I took you to in 2022 took us back to Bowie Maryland. That is the home of the National Capital Radio and Television Museum.

Let me pause and explain that last line. For our stops this week both K2 and I discussed the possibilities. And our choices were the places that we always bring up in our own chats. And the NCRTVM always comes up every time. It s a place that highlights the furniture that held our TV's and Radios. (After our first visit K2 and I lingered for about a hour. And after our revisit we did the same. The beauty is in the detail.)

"Back in the day" before transistors, and the miniaturization of electronics, the equipment was huge.TV's immediately come to mind, but the speakers the old radios used were big, and themselves, and became in some cases, works of art.

In the Museum, which is an refurbished older house..about 1200 square feet, there are over a thousand objects to look at. Worth the drive. And Bowie itself is a good town. You could make a nice afternoon out of a trip to the National Capital Radio and Television museum. Here is the website for more information.

https://ncrtv.org/

Have a safe and happy New Years Eve, and 2023. Next week K2 and I will start the year with a week of revisiting the most interesting people we introduced you to in 2022. See ya then!

Marty B