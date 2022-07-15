Where's Marty? Hitting the links at Pine Ridge Golf Course

Hi everyone!

It was a beautiful Friday morning to head out and shine a spotlight on a real gem in the crown of Baltimore. I'm talking, of course, about our public golf courses.

Seeing a need to step up these historic courses, then-Mayor William Donald Schaeffer formed a commission to run all five courses, including Pine Ridge Golf Course in Baltimore County.

(Fun fact: Even though the course is located in the county, it sits on city-owned land.)

We learned this morning that Carroll Park played a big role in the move to desegregate city recreational facilities, including pools, tennis courts and golf courses.

Clifton Park dates back to before World War II and nearby Forrest Park is one of the finest courses you will ever play. It looks easy, but trust me when I say it's not.

The best part of these courses is that they are public, not run by country clubs. You can book a tee time, but be sure to make your reservation plenty of time in advance.

These courses are open year round, and our temperate Mid-Atlantic weather makes for perfect golfing, whether they're playing in the spring or fall.

It goes without saying that our trip to Pine Ridge was a great way to wrap up the week.

Check out the website for these golf courses and see what they have to offer.

Have a good weekend, everyone! Find yourself some fun and be safe out there!

- Marty B!