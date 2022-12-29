Where's Marty? Checking out the unique creations at McFadden Art Glass

Hi Everyone!

This day's stop on our review of "the coolest places we visited in 2022" was McFadden Art Glass.

Working out of a converted large two-bay garage, Tim McFadden has not only created AMAZING glass art, but also a worldwide reputation.

For 20 years Tim, who learned the centuries-old trade in college, has designed glass art pieces from small to VERY large, like hotel lobby-sized pieces.

It was a brutally hot day when we first visited McFadden Art Glass, and I mentioned to Tim that his workshop in the middle of Winter must be much more comfortable.

He told us, then, on the air that no they still will open the garage door slightly to get the workspace cooled down.

He then pointed out the furnaces need to melt glass run between 2000 degrees, and 6000 degrees.

And there is only one way to create glass art, the ls fashioned way.

Actual colored glass shards are used to make colored glass objects. It truly is an amazing skill.

Our last segment was in the McFadden gallery next door where seeing is believing.

ALSO at McFadden Art Glass, they do classes in glass blowing.

From first-time folk to those with more experience classes are offered. Here is the website for more information and more look at Tim McFadden's amazing artistry.

https://mcfaddenartglass.com

Tomorrow it is a visit back to a museum that showcases radio, and TV as fine furniture. See ya then

Marty B!