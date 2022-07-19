Where's Marty? Having his mind blown at McFadden Art Glass

Hi everyone!

Glass blowing is cool, but did you know it's an art form that is 2,000 years old? And, at the risk of making you cringe with this pun, you will be blown away by the artwork.

At McFadden Glass Art, located on Eastern Avenue near the city-county line, Tim McFadden and his wife Rosemary have been creating spectacular art since opening in 2006.

The couple's gallery and studio has something for everyone, from professional decorators to folks just looking for something unique to spruce up their home or apartment.

As you know, I always share the websites of the places K2 and I visit during "Where's Marty?" segments, and McFadden Art Glass is no exception. Check it out right here.

In case you didn't know, glass blowing is so cool that Netflix even has a series about it. It's cool enough that the McFaddens regularly host tours and teach classes.

(P.S. The couple's studio even hosts "date nights" twice a month, so if you're looking for a fun way to spend the night out with your significant other, there's an idea.)

On "Where's Marty?" we really try to take you behind the scenes to unique places. As segment ideas go, this one was a no-brainer. We thank the McFaddens for hosting us.

Until next time,

- Marty B!