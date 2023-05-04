Where's Marty? Celebrating Start Wars Day at 2nd Chance Toyz

Hi Everyone!

The 4th of May, back in the day, was just another day!

Then some fans of the Star Wars movie franchise realized that if you say it correctly, and somewhat swallow your words, the date comes out like this; May the 4th=May the Force.

And an unofficial holiday was born.

But over the past few years, with people like Mark Hamill himself having fun with the "concept"... it's gotten legs.

Some people now dress up as Star Wars characters.

Some have parties.

And as I said on the air all May the 4th needs now is some big beer company to get behind it and we have a bigger party. (I would go so far as to say it would grow legs and run with some of the other "non holiday holidays" like NFL draft day, and others of your pop culture choice.)

Today we paid another visit to "2nd Chance Toyz" at their new location just off of Ritchie Highway.

The folks with me are Jim, and Margaret Cook, the owners.

This is not a flea market-type place but rather a store for vintage collectables.

Not hardly junk, but like some high end collectables like Han Solo's "Millennium Falcon" shown here. Price $$$$

The Cooks will tell you that Science Fiction collectables like Star Wars, and other associated SW franchise stuff, is finding a new audience so they welcome the "press."

Their web site is http://www.2ndchancetoyz.com/

Be it Star Wars or WWE wrestling toys, they most likely have them.

Jim mentioned they possess over 5,000 Star Wars items. (Yes they do a lot of online sales besides their brick and mortar spot.)

Todays video's are fun, watch um.

Kristie Breslin came into work today armed with fun Star wars stuff.

Grogu, "The child's" ears, a stuffed Grogu and sunglasses.

Not to mention the Princess Leah wig which I just had to play with. (Actually I think I look like the 1978 Marty--LOL!!!) Kristie is a nice, and beautiful soul. To know her is to love her and we appreciated it. Enjoy the show, and may the 4th be with you. Everyone knew I had to say it!

Marty B!