Where's Marty? Visiting Baltimore's newest artist collective

By Marty Bass

/ CBS Baltimore

Hi Everyone!

  The art's scene in Baltiimore has a new location to scout out and follow on social media. It is called  "Lost N Found."

Located at 1601 Ridgely Street, near the Horseshoe Casino, it is a collective space that, (daily), artists work in.  

Lost N Found also holds events sponsored by some funky artists that fun loving folks who enjoy avant garde art and events attend.

It is the third spot this group of artists have had to work in, and there are hopes this is a bit more permanent. 

It is an old elevator factory, and the lease is for three years, with an option to renew. Cool?

The next public event is on the 27th of this month. 

Currently there is no website but you can follow and message them on Instagram..lostnfoundbmore. 

Good folks and great hosts to us and K2 this morning.

Marty B! 

First published on January 11, 2024 / 11:26 AM EST

