Where's Marty? Learning what to expect at Artscape this weekend

Hi Everyone!

Artscape is back and it is this weekend. Right off the bat I want to address the weather. It is not exactly what the orginizers had hoped for. But there are inside events, and Sunday will not be the steady weather we willl most likely see Saturday, so there is reason to break out the rain gear, persevere and attend.

ALSO, let's see what tomorrow holds for us. There could be breaks in "the action." And WJZ WILL keep you informed a lot through the day on air, streaming, and digital. That is a fact. But now let's move on.

Artscape is a big deal, but in this case I am not talking about the crafts, the art or the music. I am talking about what it does for the karma of the neighborhoods involved, and the city vibe itself.

Let's use my live shot MidTown location as an example. Look at the picture below. It is called Artscape Park.

Artscape Park was an abandoned lot at the west corner of Charles and 20th street. Right next to an apartment high rise was a littered abandoned lot. Not anymore. And in this area you see two seniors enjoying the morning.

Now check this out, by an agreement with the owner, Artscape Park will stay a park for a while. Beautiful. Now directly across the street those two neighborhood residents are looking at this;

What was a filling station that is now an auto garage has been turned into a gigantic mural. And that mural will stay long after the event ends. Kudo's to the business owner, who agreed to let his property become lasting neighborhood art.

All we have just discussed is right next to the northern extent of Artscape, the "North of North" stage. Just one of many neighborhods now included in the greatly expanded Artscape footprint.

The Southern end would be the Mt. Royal station area. (Again this was my "Where's Marty?" location this AM at Charles and 20th. Basically one block North of North Avenue.)

Any information you need to know is on the Artscape website. From music, to artist locations, to food trucks to, well anything, you can find it there. But to me, the real beauty of Artscape is how an event of this scope can be so permanently transformative. And rain or shine it will be!

Marty B!