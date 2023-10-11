Where's Marty? Learning more about the conservation projects for African elephants and their habitats

Hi Everyone!

The fact is, the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore is big time.

We've mentioned before, during "WM?" segments, that our Zoo is involved in worldwide conservation projects, and educational research involving migratory patterns. Also the effects of environmental change, and mankind's impact on it all. Well today we got to meet, and introduce you to Dr. Kate Evans. Dr. Evans started Elephants for Africa.

After meeting representatives of the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore at conferences, the two groups have joined forces to study the Elephants of Botswana. Botswana is the size of Texas and has thousands of Elephants. Elephants that are changing their migratory and social patterns.

Elephants who are now encroaching into some populated area's. The Maryland Zoo has staff on site and with EFA have now tagged, with satellite collars, 12 Elephants. And will "tag" more to understand why this is NOW happening. The story is deeper, but today, at least, we were, with Dr. Hunt in Baltimore, able to bring you this really cool behind the scenes look at our Zoo you may have not known about.

A special shoutout to Mike Evitts our Zoo's PR guru in the picture along with myself, K2, and Dr. Evans, for arranging this extraordinary meeting between all of us this morning on WJZ at 9.

For more info on the Zoo, and Elephants for Africa, here are the websites:

Maryland Zoo: https://www.marylandzoo.org/,

Elephants for Africa: https://www.elephantsforafrica.org

Marty B!