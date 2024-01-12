Watch CBS News
"Where's Marty?" Jurassic Quest in Timonium

By Marty Bass

/ CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? Learning more about Jurassic Quest at the Maryland State Fairgrounds
Where's Marty? Learning more about Jurassic Quest at the Maryland State Fairgrounds 02:38

Hi Everyone!

T.G.I.F.! 

Today K2, and I, went to the Timonium State Fairgrounds where "Jurassic Quest" opens Friday and runs through the weekend. We were on site early to see the behind-the-scenes. But when put together it will be a great event to take the kids to, and to be honest adults will like the high tech. For 160 million years Dino's ruled the planet and this presentation does its best to say, "Here is what they looked like, and here is a lot of information you may not have known.

As for the kids they have a lot of activities to keep them interested. You can go to the Jurassic Quest website for more info, or to purchase tickets. https://www.jurassicquest.com/   

The highlight of this morning was meeting this little girl, Cammie.

marty-dino-pic3.png

She and her sister Trixie, and brother Tyson, are very high-tech "dolls" that follow your movements and interact with you. (The names are a take off of the species of the real dinos they look like). Honestly, it was pretty darn amazing to play around with "her." I grabbed Cammie's foot and she looked down. I leaned in and said, "Give me a kiss" and she did. (It is tech-like that you will see on display this weekend in Timonium.

marty-dino-pic2.png

Enjoy this weekend. Stay dry as you can tonight. Beyond the rain find ya some fun and be safe!

Marty B!

First published on January 12, 2024 / 1:40 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

