Where's Marty? Inside the James E. Lewis Museum at Morgan State University checking out current exhibits

By Marty Bass

/ CBS Baltimore

Hi Everyone!

Today, we were off to JELMA, the James E. Lewis Museum of Art. 

Located in the Murphy Fine Arts Center of Morgan State University, it is the fulfillment of the 1951 vision of the school's first art professor, James E. Lewis!

In this space are 10 large galleries featuring some great work by a variety of artists using a variety of mediums. 

There are thousands of pieces in the collection! 

And every four months, or so, a revolving collection features the work of a new artist! 

This is a beautiful and functional museum that has, not only the adult, but the kid in mind too, with Saturday programs for the young ones! 

Here is the website for JELMA, https://www.jelmamuseum.org/.

 It has page upon page of info and pictures. Seeing is believing, and Mr. Lewis's museum is a destination for sure!

Marty B!

First published on July 13, 2023 / 2:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

