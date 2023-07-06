Watch CBS News
Where's Marty? At NASA's Goddard center in Greenbelt to check out a new telescope project

By Marty Bass

/ CBS Baltimore

Hi Everyone!

Sometimes even the biggest things can become so commonplace that we just begin to see through the enormity. 

For me, the Goddard Spaceflight Center is one. 

For most of us driving along the BW Parkway, Goddard is only a name on some Brown directional signs. 

But to the world of Spaceflight, Science, Physics, (and the list goes on), Goddard is a very big worldwide deal. 

And what a thrill to drive up to it and see that big NASA, world-famous logo. And then for K2 and I to be handed these passes to get into the building where our story took us, wow.

pass.jpg

I mean look at us...talk about two kids in a candy store. A candy store of COOL!

k2-nasa.jpg

I try to take you to interesting places or put a light on interesting ideas. 

So one day I say to Matt and Brie, our production staff on WJZat9, "We should see if Goddard would let us come by." 

Matt picks up the phone and GSFC said we'd love to have you come by. 

And they said they could show us the clean room where the Hubble, Webb, and now the Roman space telescope were made and are being made. BOOK IT NOW!! 

This view is from an observation room above the clean room floor. 

Look at this historic room. 

And you are indeed looking at the pieces of a new space telescope that will be the size of a school bus, and that will show us even more than the Webb does. Imagine that!

clean-room.jpg

The black panels are indeed the solar panels..these are the "game balls" the real deal!

solar-panel.jpg

This shot is the actual bottom of the spacecraft that carries and supports the telescope. Look at how big that is!

bottom.jpg

Here in the lobby is a model of the Roman Space Telescope and information about Nancy Grace Roman. 

She was NASA's first Director of Astronomy. She pushed for the Hubble Space Telescope. 

Nance Grace Roman was a very big deal and all at NASA Goddard are thrilled she will be forever remembered because of the telescope, and the discoveries it will make. Google her. What a trailblazer. TRAILBLAZER!

lobby.jpg

Due to launch in 2026, we will be back for an update! 

Marty B!

First published on July 6, 2023 / 1:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

