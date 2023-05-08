Where's Marty? Getting mowing tips from the pros

Hello Everyone!

All weekend long, the background sound around the area was that of a lawn mower. With all the rain we've had, and the inability to mow a yard, no matter how big or small, the job just had to get done. Now imagine if your job was to make sure a golf course was mowed. WHOA!!!

Today K2, and I, went to one of the real gems of the Baltimore Classic 5 golf courses Pine Ridge, the OG of Mid-Atlantic tracks. Pro tournaments have been held here and tens of thousands of amateurs, like you and me, have played these 18 holes just off of Dulaney Valley Road next to Loch Raven!

A lawn is hard enough to keep looking good but this? Come on, this is pro game. The mowers cost in the $40k range, and to me look like the old push mower from Guardians of the Galaxy. But the result is the same. A clean look cut to the proper length.

The fairways are mowed twice a week, the greens daily. (By the way, on the Baltimore Classic 5 greens the length of the grass is the height of 2 dimes. Legit.)

Today, we also found out the real trick to your lawn looking great is to have your mower blades sharp...real sharp! And cut when the grass is dry. Just a quick tip from the pro's.

Something else we found out today. The budget to keep the "Classic 5" courses up to par is over $5 million a year.

For more info on our fine public courses managed by the Baltimore Golf Cooperation, hit up their website: https://classic5golf.com/

