Where's Marty? Getting a head start on National Chicken Wing Day

Hi everyone!

Today's story was a preview of Chicken Wing Day on Friday. To celebrate the occasion, we took a trip to Andy Nelson's Southern Pit Barbeque. As the awards show, this place has had some of the best barbecue in the Mid-Atlantic over the past 40 years.

From the first time Andy Sr. uttered the words "hogs smell better barbecued," thousands have made the restaurant on York Road a go-to destination. (And for our web-savvy readers, here's the online version of the same destination.)

So here's how this story about National Chicken Wing Day got its start. While my wife and I were running errands last weekend, we stopped in for some barbecue. I knew the "Where's Marty?" crew was looking for a fun live location for the day.

I was mid-bite in my pulled pork sandwich when it dawned on me. Andy's has been selling smoked wings, just like smoked meat, since Day 1. Then it hit me how popular Old Bay wings are these days in Maryland–and that wings are no longer just a thing in Buffalo.

This morning, Andy Nelson Jr. told K2 and I that last year Nelson's sold a little more than 65,000 wings. This is in a spot where smoked meat and pork is king. Again, I'll bring up Old Bay wings because Nelson's does indeed use Old Bay hot sauce to get that Buffalo style, if you will.

Other places just fry them and coat them with seasoning.

We always look for a twist on a subject. That's why we were talking about chicken wings while the Nelson's crew was slicing up the freshest, nicest brisket you could ask for. So there you have it. Find yourself some wings tomorrow and dig in because you deserve it.

Marty B!