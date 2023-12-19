Where's Marty? Discussing "Crabs for Christmas" with musician David Deboy

Hi Everyone!

In 1981, a really talented man named David DeBoy released, locally, a song called, "Crabs for Christmas." And as they say, the rest is history.

David is a writer, a comedian, a producer, and an award-winning director. He is also a motivational speaker, and a communications specialist.

He can do it all. But with this record, he became known as "that guy." Man who wrote, and performed what is now a local Christmas tradition, "Crabs for Christmas."

I have known David for decades, and today, I thought it would be fun for you to meet him too, out of the "Crabs for Christmas" persona. And in the video, you will see a really cool side of the man now FOREVER associated with a Baltimore Christmas standard. Yes, STANDARD. And you will hear David speak lovingly of that honor. Today was cool.

If you go to https://www.crabsforchristmas.com/, you will be amazed at the industry it has become.

These days, the song is on disc, and on many digital music platforms. The book, "I Gave Baltimore Crabs (for Christmas)," is a great read and a first-person account of Baltimore in the early 80s. Trust me, I was there, and it was an exciting time that paved the way for BMore 2023. "Believe it HON!"

Our location this morning was a place we have visited twice before on "WM?," the Maryland Fire Museum in Timonium. It is a fantastic place that you can spend a lot of time in. Seeing the firefighting equipment up close, and just looking at the paint jobs which are a part of the history of this public service is wild. And the historical stories presented of these first responders are really interesting.

But it was their Christmas train garden that we wanted to use as a background. It is open this Saturday from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M., and next week Tuesday through Saturday at the same times. Tickets are available at the door.

For more info, here is their website https://www.firemuseummd.org/ .Alway great hosts.

Marty B!