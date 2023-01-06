Where's Marty? Learning more about Salvage Arc's new location

Hi Everyone!

Our week of whom K2 and I considered our most interesting interviews in 2022 concluded today with Evan Woodard.

Woodard is a cybersecurity expert who during the COVID lockdown started a hobby that would get him outside and get him some exercise.

Evan started digging up Privies. To be blunt Outhouses.

Think about it, back in the days before indoor plumbing, sanitary sewers, AND trash collection, people dug pits for the refuse of all kinds.

Almost every OLD neighborhood in the city has Privies. By following Evan on his Instagram or going to his website you can follow his exploits, and see the treasures he has found.

His IG is "salvagearc" and his website is https://www.salvagearc.com/ Just check out this one example of what could have been from a local dairy or brewery.

Evan has over 30,000 followers on Instagram and is working with other urban historians around the country.

Soon he will be working with the University of Colorado-Boulder on a project.

And all just because like the rest of us during the lockdown he just needed some fresh air and exercise.

T.G.I.F. everyone, it is the truth.

Have a great weekend, find ya some fun, and be safe. See ya Monday.

Marty B.