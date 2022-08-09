Where's Marty? At The Peale ahead of its 208th birthday and grand reopening

Where's Marty? At The Peale ahead of its 208th birthday and grand reopening

Where's Marty? At The Peale ahead of its 208th birthday and grand reopening

Hi Everyone!

Over 200 years ago, artist Rembrandt Peale constructed the first museum building in the United States, right here in Baltimore.

Peale came from a long line of painters. POTUS1, George Washington, is reported to have said, after a conversation about how many Peale family artists had painted him, that "I've been Pealed!"

Over its history, the building on Holiday Street, a stone's throw away from City Hall, has had many incarnations. Even one as Baltimore's City Hall.

This weekend after lying dormant for two decades, "The Peale" reopens and will host an open house! And that is a big deal.

The 208-year-old building has been reconstructed from the inside out with a $5.5 million renovation, it has again become a place for the art, and arts, of a community.

It will also house the world's largest digital collection of Baltimore stories.

On the front page of their website is a ton of information. There, you can learn about an exhibit dedicated to our "Light City" personality, and "Peale Faces", the faces in silhouette of those participating in the digital telling of their Baltimore history.

This Saturday is the grand reopening party of the museum, and everyone's invited! The open house will feature an exhibit with contributions from Towson University and UMBC.

The party is welcome to all ages, and will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oh yeah, and it's free!