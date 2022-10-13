Where's Marty? At the Maryland State Police museum in Pikesville

Hi Everyone!

Today we were hosted by the Maryland State Police not at their headquarters, but at an old stone building just adjacent to the Pikesville HQ. It is now home to what is in the very beginnings of becoming the "Maryland State Police Museum."

The building is not as old as the MSP, now celebrating 101 years of protecting and helping the citizens of Maryland, but it is an "old school" flagstone design.

Over the years it has been home to a lot of things, from a civic group meeting facility to a dance studio. But recently the building was purchased by the state and added to the somewhat sprawling Maryland State Police headquarters.

Some items have already found a home there. And much more will be added as the design continues to take shape.

The MSP museum currently is not open to the public and is only used for special events but in the future, it will be a public showcase to honor this fine police department. But as it is the historical pictures, and objects do tell a story of a time-honored tradition.

K2 and I were honored this morning to be joined by Cpl. Tyrel Flowers-Jackson, and Sgt. Quintana Walker both multi-year vets of the MSP.

They are a big part of the Maryland State Police "Family Friendly Fall Job Fair, and Safe Trunk-Or-Treat" being held on October 29th form 10 AM to 2 PM at HQ, 1201 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville 21208.

And this job fair is not just for those wanting to be troopers. A lot of different occupations to make our state police force happen. From mechanics to forensic lab folks, to you name it, there may be a future for you with the force.

And the safe Trunk-or-Treat speaks for itself. Or as Cpl. Flowers-Jackson told us, "We want to see costumes!!!"

Speaking of costumes, tomorrow is a "Purple Friday, get our gear ready to go!

Marty B!