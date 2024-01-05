What are Maryland road crews doing to prepare for a winter storm?

BALTIMORE - A wintry mix will likely impact travel conditions across Maryland on Saturday.

The State Highway Administration has started pre-treating state-maintained highways to help make the roadways less messy.

Caroline Foreback was at one of the highway administration's salt storage facilities in Brooklandville while crews prepare for whatever this storm brings.

AAA Fleet Manager Edward Hickey wants drivers to make sure their vehicles are prepared for what could be dangerous conditions.

"Are your tires in good shape? Do you have enough tread on them? Your battery?" Hickey said. "Make sure your wiper fluid is topped off, windshield wipers, make sure your lights are working."

Hickey says people should only travel if they must. But, if you are on the roads during winter weather, he says you must take it slow.

"Keep a good safe distance between each car," Hickey said. "You never know what's going to happen in front of you or behind you."

Hickey encourages people to stay off the roads so they don't get in the way of salt trucks and plows.

That's what most Baltimore residents who spoke with WJZ said they plan on doing.

"Inside where everybody should be and stay safe," Larry Thomas said.

"Stay in the house and watch the game," Michael Turner said. "Cook some fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, and greens."

Hickey also says it's a good idea to keep an emergency kit in your car with food, water and extra clothes, or a blanket, in case you get stuck.

