Must travel in a winter storm? Here are tips to keep you safe on the road

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore region is expected to get its first major winter storm of the season this weekend.

This storm may bring heavy accumulating snow to parts of our area. Right now the greatest chance of heavier snow continues to appear to be north & west of Baltimore, however, accumulating snow may even occur as far south as Baltimore. Right now, it's too early to know the exact details of any potential snow accumulation.

[Maryland Weather: Winter storm could impact the weekend]

However, it's never too early to be prepared.

Winter storms and snow can cause unwanted emergencies, like power outages, car issues or unsafe travel conditions.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, here are some suggestions.

If you MUST drive, create an emergency car kit:

Cell phone, portable charger, and extra batteries

Items to stay warm such as extra hats, coats, mittens, and blankets

Windshield scraper

Shovel

Battery-powered radio with extra batteries

Flashlight with extra batteries

Water and snack food

First aid kit with any necessary medications and a pocket knife

Tow chains or rope

Tire chains

Canned compressed air with sealant for emergency tire repair

Cat litter or sand to help tires get traction, or road salt to melt ice

Booster cables with fully charged battery or jumper cables

Hazard or other reflectors

Bright colored flag or help signs, emergency distress flag, and/or emergency flares

Road maps

Waterproof matches and a can to melt snow for water

Get your car ready for winter travel:

Have the radiator system serviced or check the antifreeze level yourself with an antifreeze tester. Add antifreeze as needed.

Replace windshield-wiper fluid with a wintertime mixture.

Make sure the tires on your car have adequate tread and air pressure. Replace any worn tires and fill low tires with air to the proper pressure recommended for your car (typically between 30-35 psi).

Keep the gas tank near full to help avoid ice in the tank and fuel lines.

Keep your car in good working order. Be sure to check the following: heater, defroster, brakes, brake fluid, ignition, emergency flashers, exhaust, oil, and battery.

However, if you don't need to travel, stay off the roads.

But, if you need to go to work or an essential destination, follow these tips from the CDC:

Avoid non-essential travel when the National Weather Service has issued advisories.

If you must travel, inform a friend or relative of your proposed route and expected time of arrival.

Follow these tips if you get stranded:

Make your vehicle visible to rescuers. Tie a brightly colored cloth to the antenna, raise the hood (if it is not snowing), and turn on the inside overhead lights (when your engine is running).

Keep your body warm. Wrap your entire body, including your head, in extra clothing, blankets, or newspapers. Huddle with other people if you can.

Stay awake and stay moving. You will be less vulnerable to cold-related health problems. As you sit, keep moving your arms and legs to improve circulation and stay warmer.

Run the motor (and heater) for about 10 minutes per hour, opening one window slightly to let in air. Make sure that snow is not blocking the exhaust pipe—this will reduce the risk of carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning.

Tie a brightly colored cloth to the antenna as a signal to rescuers and raise the hood of the car (if it is not snowing).

Move anything you need from the trunk into the passenger area.

Wrap your entire body, including your head, in extra clothing, blankets, or newspapers.

As you sit, keep moving your arms and legs to improve your circulation and stay warmer.



Do not eat snow because it will lower your body temperature.

Huddle with other people for warmth.