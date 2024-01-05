Fans, Ravens gear up for season finale against Steelers amid incoming winter weather

BALTIMORE-- The Ravens are getting ready for the regular-season finale against the Steelers and the wet weather heading to Baltimore.

Alex Glaze spoke with fans to see if the forecast has impacted their game-day plans.

If you look on social media, you will find several Ravens fans looking to unload their tickets to tomorrow's game.

[Maryland Weather: Winter Storm headed to Maryland]

To some, this game doesn't mean anything because the Ravens have already clinched the top seed in the AFC and backup players will see significant minutes.

But one fan told WJZ that Saturday's game is for the super fans who don't mind braving the elements to show up for players who have been supporting the back end of the roster all season long.

The Ravens clinched the top seed in the AFC and will be resting several starters on Saturday.

Among those starters out for the game is quarterback Lamar Jackson. Backup QB Tyler Huntley is getting the start in Jackson's place.

As the Ravens prepare for the regular season finale, the team is also preparing for wet winter weather during the game.

"We did wet ball drills today, so it is what it is. We're just going to go out there and play football," Tyler Huntley said.

In the stands, fans are keeping an eye on the weather.

"I would prefer the snow as opposed to the rain, so anything you guys at the meteorology desk can do to bring us snow, I'd appreciate it," Bill Rogers, a Baltimore city resident, said.

According to our First Alert game day forecast, players and fans alike will be dealing with rain and wind during the game.

"This is a game for the super fans. I think if you can make it to this game you are really showing your support through and through. Big game like last week, everyone wants to go. This is the game where the real fans show up," Rogers said.