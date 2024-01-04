When is the best time stock up on groceries before a winter storm?

BALTIMORE - With the potential for treacherous weather conditions coming to Maryland, it's better to be prepared ahead of time. That includes having enough food, and the right groceries, to get you through the snowy weather.

A storm system with a wintry mix of rain and snow is forecast for the area on Saturday, according to WJZ's First Alert Weather Team.

Rain and snow will overspread the region by mid to late morning from the south. Expect mainly rain east of I-95.

Along I-95, it will start as snow or a rain/snow mix then change to all rain. It appears that the changeover will occur a bit faster for areas near I-95. Areas closer to the Pennsylvania border and getting into Western Maryland will stay all snow for a longer period into Saturday evening, leading to the potential for better snow accumulations.

Around an inch of snow can be expected for Baltimore City, with an inch or two for Central and Northern Baltimore County.

Snow will continue the longest from northern Carroll into Frederick Co. and through western Maryland where significant snow accumulations may occur, especially near I-81.

With the potential for icy and unsafe road conditions, make sure you are prepared at home.

Emily Massi, a nutritionist for Giant Food, shared tips with WJZ on what groceries you need as you prepare for winter storms so that you don't need to leave your home.

"I feel like I've seen it all," Massi said. "When that snow is in the forecast, we are completely booked. So first things first, as you mentioned, is to get the timing right. So if you go to the stores earlier in the morning, or maybe midday, when most people are at work. If you're able to, you're gonna avoid some of those rushes, especially if you can go maybe a day or two before the storm hits."

Massi said if you wait too long before the storm hits, you may come across some empty aisles.

Some of the essentials, you may need are items like milk, bread and eggs.

"It seems like those always go first," Massi said. "But I'm going to show you a couple of other options that I picked up. It's a really easy way to get some healthy items. So, I like comfort food when it's cold outside."

"I got some vegetables. They actually have this soup mix that is everything pre-cut ready to go," she added. "I got some beans and lentils that's going give some fiber and protein, so really good, healthy, warm and comforting soup, and like I said, I use Giant pickup. So I just selected it all in my phone, picked the pickup time that works best for me. I didn't even have to get out of the car, so I'm home before the snow even starts."

Massi also suggests people preparing for a storm should find easy meals with some protein, and items that have a long shelf life, in case you are stuck inside your home for several days.

"I always recommend getting a protein, that might be a rotisserie chicken, or maybe some of these more shelf-stable items that can stay in your pantry for a little bit longer," Massi said. "But also some vegetables and some grains as well. So we've got things like this ready-to-eat rice. It's going to last for as many days as the storm keeps us inside."

Massi says there are some common missteps that people make in preparation for storms, mainly waiting too long to pick up your groceries.

"I think we all go for the milk, the eggs, the toilet paper. Those aisles are always empty," Massi said. "But my best advice is to shop like you would any other week. You're gonna be inside for a couple of extra days, maybe. Boost up that pickup, order a little bit, get a little bit more of your favorite items, but get some protein, get some grains, get some vegetables, stock up on those essentials, the meals that you love, that you eat all the time, and then make sure you're getting some warm things as well."

