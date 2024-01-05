Maryland Weather: Winter Storm headed to Maryland

BALTIMORE --

TONIGHT: Expect increasing clouds, becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows will dip into the 20s again for most areas. These cold temps overnight will last into Saturday morning, setting the stage for the impending winter storm.

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FOR CARROLL, FREDERICK, WASHINGTON, ALLEGANY & GARRETT CO FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR SIGNIFICANT SNOW & ICE ACCUMULATIONS.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR CENTRAL & NORTHERN BALTIMORE CO., HARFORD CO. AND ALL OF HOWARD COUNTY UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING. SOUTHEAST HOWARD CO. EXPIRES AT 2 PM SATURDAY.



SATURDAY & SATURDAY NIGHT: A storm system to our west will track toward the area by early Saturday morning. A wintry mix will overspread the region by early to mid morning from the south. It will be warm enough in southern MD and the Lower Eastern Shore to start off as rain or a brief mix before changing to all rain.

A wintry mix will occur across the region throughout the morning into the afternoon with a gradual changeover to all rain as the day progresses. There have been some changes to the forecast. Warmer air in the upper atmosphere is now forecast to get pulled into the system, leading to more of a wintry mix than just all snow. This means snow, sleet and freezing rain will be possible. The most significant and prolonged accumulations of snow and ice will occur for areas west and north of the Beltway where 1-3" of mixed precipitation will fall. Lower totals close to the Beltway, higher totals the closer to the PA border and west toward Carroll & Frederick Co.

In Baltimore, a trace to an inch will fall before changing to rain. Accumulations will range from hardly any near Downtown to about an inch on the west and north sides of the Beltway and places like Pikesville, Towson, Woodlawn, Owings Mills.

Areas farther north toward Westminster, Thurmont & Emmittsburg, Parkton, Whitehall, Shawsville and Dublin could see up to 3" of snow and sleet accumulations with some light icing. Areas farther north will likely stay all snow longer before the precip becomes mixed then change over to rain.

BALTIMORE SHOULD CHANGEOVER FROM MIXED PRECIP TO ALL RAIN BY NOON SATURDAY OR SHORTLY THEREAFTER.

AREAS FARTHER NORTH WILL TAKE LONGER TO CHANGE OVER, SO A MORE PROLONGED PERIOD OF WINTRY WEATHER IS EXPECTED BEFORE CHANGING TO ALL RAIN, WHICH SHOULD OCCUR BY LATE AFTERNOON, IF NOT EARLIER.

WESTERN MARYLAND WILL SEE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS WITH TRAVEL DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT FROM US 15 IN FREDERICK CO. AND POINTS WEST INTO GARRETT CO. ALONG WITH ADJACENT PORTIONS OF THE WEST VIRGINA PANHANDLE AND SOUTHWEST PENNSYLVANIA.

The storm will quickly move out of the area by Saturday evening with mainly dry conditions after midnight Saturday night into Sunday morning.

SUNDAY: It will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 40s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: The next storm arrives Tuesday. Monday looks like a decent day with sunshine and highs in the 40s. Clouds will increase Monday night with the storm arriving Tuesday. Early indications show that this storm will be warmer and will be a big rain-maker for the area as well as the potential for strong winds. Flooding, downed trees and power outages may become an issue if the current forecasts hold true.