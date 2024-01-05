Drivers, road crews preparing for winter storm impact

BALTIMORE -- There's a lot of prep work happening ahead of Saturday's storm to keep the roads as safe as possible, and to readily help drivers that run into trouble.

No one's been going up and down roads in the state as much as the Maryland State Highway Administration.

With snow in the forecast, crews have been applying a salt brine mix to make it easier to clean things up.

"[The mix] prevents the precipitation from bonding to the pavement initially, turning [the snow] into more of a slushie solution," said Charlie Gischlar, an SHA spokesman. "That way we can get rid of it pretty quickly at the beginning of the storm."

AAA is also getting things prepped with its rescue fleet. Last winter, AAA reports it responded to more than 140,000 calls in Maryland.

If you see the rescue fleet, be sure to give them space.

"That's a huge problem we have on the roads now. Nobody is slowing down for anybody, including our road workers, our tow truck drivers...nobody's slowing down," said AAA fleet operations manager Edward Hickey.

For anyone planning to drive Saturday, AAA recommends you give your car a look over first: check your battery, make sure your tires (including your spare tire) have the right pressure, make sure your fluids are topped off and have an emergency kit handy.

But, AAA and SHA recommend drivers to just stay off the road. It's the plan for most drivers WJZ spoke to Friday.

"I'm off this weekend, lord willing it doesn't snow. I plan on just staying in the house, not going outside for anything at all," said Larry Thomas.

However, there's one thing that could bring some people out.

"It's gonna be a mess out here tomorrow and they're talking about snow, too. I wouldn't mind if I had a Ravens ticket, then I would come out," Michael Turner said.

If you run into SHA crews pre-treating roads, be sure to stay behind them and give them space.

SHA is confident it has enough salt for Saturday's storm, with over 378,000 tons on-hand statewide.

