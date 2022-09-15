West Baltimore shooting kills one person, injures another, police say

BALTIMORE -- One male was killed and another was injured when gunfire erupted next to Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School in West Baltimore on Wednesday, according to authorities.

An officer was near the intersection of West Lafayette Avenue and North Calhoun Street when he heard gunshots ring out nearby around 7:25 p.m., police said.

The officer called for backup. When other officers arrived at the shooting site, they found two males with gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

One person was pronounced dead while the other person was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the deadly shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact them at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.