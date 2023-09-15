West Baltimore rowhome house fire forced residents to evacuate as tire fire raged nearby

BALTIMORE -- A house fire overnight in West Baltimore, not two miles from a heavy tire shop fire, forced residents out of their homes early Friday morning as firefighters tackled the blaze.

The fire, which reportedly happened around 1 a.m. on the 1800 block of McCulloh Street, was extinguished by 4 a.m.

We are live here at 1802 McCulloh Street where a fire was put out. Crews tell me there are no injures and are staying here to put out any hot spots if any pop up. I’ll tell you what residents told me on @wjz this morning pic.twitter.com/zD8lp8Rjpl — Alexus Davila (@AlexusVDavila) September 15, 2023

Crews told WJZ no injuries were reported. The extent of the damage was not immediately clear, but officials say the fire was contained within that building.

A resident who lived on the third floor of the rowhome told WJZ's Alexus Davila that her downstairs neighbor alerted her to the fire, allowing the residents of the apartment - two adults and two children - to evacuate along with the other neighbors.