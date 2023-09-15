Watch CBS News
Local News

West Baltimore rowhome house fire forced residents to evacuate as tire fire raged nearby

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A house fire overnight in West Baltimore, not two miles from a heavy tire shop fire, forced residents out of their homes early Friday morning as firefighters tackled the blaze. 

The fire, which reportedly happened around 1 a.m. on the 1800 block of McCulloh Street, was extinguished by 4 a.m. 

Crews told WJZ no injuries were reported. The extent of the damage was not immediately clear, but officials say the fire was contained within that building. 

A resident who lived on the third floor of the rowhome told WJZ's Alexus Davila that her downstairs neighbor alerted her to the fire, allowing the residents of the apartment - two adults and two children - to evacuate along with the other neighbors. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 15, 2023 / 5:02 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.