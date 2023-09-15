West Baltimore rowhome house fire forced residents to evacuate as tire fire raged nearby
BALTIMORE -- A house fire overnight in West Baltimore, not two miles from a heavy tire shop fire, forced residents out of their homes early Friday morning as firefighters tackled the blaze.
The fire, which reportedly happened around 1 a.m. on the 1800 block of McCulloh Street, was extinguished by 4 a.m.
Crews told WJZ no injuries were reported. The extent of the damage was not immediately clear, but officials say the fire was contained within that building.
A resident who lived on the third floor of the rowhome told WJZ's Alexus Davila that her downstairs neighbor alerted her to the fire, allowing the residents of the apartment - two adults and two children - to evacuate along with the other neighbors.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.