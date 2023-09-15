"Heavy fire" at West Baltimore tire shop prompts air quality concerns

BALTIMORE -- A large fire at a tire shop in West Baltimore prompted a two-alarm response overnight, prompting air quality concerns, the Baltimore Fire Department said.

The fire happened in the area of Emmanuel Tire shop on Moreland Avenue. Large plumes of smoke were seen from blocks away.

Companies responded around 1:30 a.m. to the 1300 block of Moreland Avenue for "very heavy fire and smoke conditions" involving tires, BCFD spokesperson Kevin Cartwright said.

#BREAKING: Baltimore city fire crews working to put out remaining hot spots of two-alarm fire at Emmanuel Tire in West Baltimore.



Fire is now contained. Expect N. Bentalou St to remain closed for some time as crews complete their work and wrap up investigation. @wjz pic.twitter.com/tGMG3uCMOK — Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) September 15, 2023

Assistance was provided by company owners, who used bulldozers to spread out the burning tires, making it easier to extinguish the fire, the department said.

Though the fire was in a large area where there wouldn't usually be people other than workers, there is concern about the smoke from the burning tires, which could potentially affect people with respiratory conditions, Cartwright said.

He suggested people stay in the house and avoid spectating the incident, but acknowledged the smoke was minimal thanks to the wind.

"Fortunately, we've had a consistent 7-10 mph North wind while actively battling this fire which helped to more quickly emit the smoke minimizing direct impacts to civilians," he said.

There is no active burning as of 4:30 a.m., officials said. But crews are still monitoring the scene.

No injuries were reported.