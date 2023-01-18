Wes Moore to be sworn in as Maryland's first Black governor

BALTIMORE - Wes Moore will become Maryland's 63rd governor when he is sworn into office Wednesday afternoon at the State House in Annapolis.

The inauguration ceremony will be aired live on WJZ and streaming here on CBS News Baltimore starting at 11:30 a.m. The swearing-in ceremony for Moore and Lt. Governor Aruna Miller will start at noon.

The ceremony is free and open to the public.

There will be a ceremonial 19-gun salute between 12:45 and 1 p.m.

Moore defeated Republican Delegate Dan Cox in November's general election to take the seat vacated by Maryland's two-term governor Larry Hogan.

He will be Maryland's first Black governor.

Hogan promised a peaceful transition into office, and the Moore family toured the Government House with the outgoing governor.

Here's everything you need to know about Moore's inauguration ceremony.

Moore to take oath on historic Bible

Moore, Maryland's first Black governor, will take his oath on the Frederick Douglass Bible and his grandfather's Bible.

"Douglass was a proud Marylander and as your next governor, I will work every day to carry on his legacy of fighting for justice and equality," Moore said.

Douglass was born into slavery and escaped to freedom and led an abolitionist group.

The Bible was a gift to Douglass in 1889 from the congregation of Washington's Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church, one of the oldest Black churches in the District.

It was presented to Douglass as he prepared to travel to Haiti to serve as President Benjamin Harrison's United States resident minister and consul general until July 1891, according to the National Park Service.

Moore's historic rise to governor

Moore is an Army veteran and former nonprofit executive. He has lived in Baltimore with his wife Dawn since 2016. They have two children Mia and James.

He's a Johns Hopkins graduate, a Rhodes scholar, and a soldier who fought in Afghanistan. He worked as an investment banker, and ran Robin Hood, a non-profit organization.

He started and eventually sold a small business called BridgeEdU, which, according to his website, "reinvents freshman year of college for underserved students to increase their likelihood of long-term success."

During his four years as CEO of the anti-poverty nonprofit Robin Hood Foundation, the organization distributed more than $600 million to help impoverished families.

Moore has written a number of books, including "The Other Wes Moore," a memoir that juxtaposes his life with that of another man with the same name and a similar background who ended up serving a life sentence for murder.

Aruna Miller makes history as Maryland Lt. Governor

Aruna Miller is the first woman of color elected Maryland's Lt. Governor.

She moved to the United States from India with her parents when she was seven years old.

Miller is married to her husband, David, and they have three adult daughters.

She got involved in politics volunteering for numerous local and even national campaigns including John Kerry's presidential campaign in 2004

Miller is a former State Delegate for District 15 which represents part of Montgomery County. She also served for 25 years at the Department of Transportation in Montgomery County.

Moore's top issues as he takes oath

Moore told WJZ his top three priorities are equity, the environment and keeping Maryland competitive. He also said safety and unifying residents are big on his platform.

Baltimore City had 333 homicides last year, surpassing 300 for the eighth year in a row.

"Nothing is more important than that," he said. "Because if you really want to focus on economic growth, if a person does not feel safe, they will not stay. And if a person does not feel safe, they will not come. And so that means we've got to ensure that as a state government, we're working in partnership with local jurisdictions, federal partners, community organizations, to ensure that people have a better chance of feeling safe in their own communities, in their own homes and in their own skin."

Moore joins small group as Black governor

Moore is only the fifth Black person - all men - to serve as governor in US history. Only two Black governors before Moore were elected to their positions.

According to an article by The Hill, these are the only other five other Black men to serve as state governors.

Democrat L. Douglas Wilder was the first Black person to be elected governor in 1990. He served one term in Virginia before leaving office to become a professor at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Democrat Deval Patrick was elected governor of Massachusetts in 2007 and served two terms. He is now a professor at Harvard University.

David Paterson, the only other contemporary Black governor, served as New York's governor when he finished the remainder of former Gov. Eliot Spitzer's (D) term from March 2008 to January 2011.

Before those three officials, only two other Black governors served. Both can be traced back to the time of Reconstruction.

In 1868, Republican Oscar Dunn, the first Black lieutenant governor ever elected, served as acting governor of Louisiana when Gov. Henry Clay Warmoth (R) was injured in 1871. Dunn became the nation's first acting governor.

When Dunn died of suspicious causes in 1871, Republican P.B.S. Pinchback, president of the state's Senate at the time, assumed the position of lieutenant governor. That changed in 1872 when Warmoth had impeachment charges brought against him. Pinchback assumed office and became the country's second Black governor, though he served only from Dec. 9, 1872, to Jan. 13, 1873.

The country has never had a Black female governor.